Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- batting .219 with two doubles in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .197 with two doubles and three walks.

This year, Kiner-Falefa has posted at least one hit in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this year.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings