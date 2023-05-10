The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

This season, Trevino has posted at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings