Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-225). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. New York games have gone over the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.3 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have compiled an 18-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).

New York has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 7-9 11-5 9-12 16-13 4-4

