How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker hit the field at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 48 total home runs.
- New York ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .399.
- The Yankees are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).
- The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- Yankees batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- New York's 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.07 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- So far this season, Brito has not registered a quality start.
- Brito will look to secure his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Alek Manoah
