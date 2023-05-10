When the New York Yankees (20-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-29) face off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, Jhony Brito will get the call for the Yankees, while the Athletics will send Kyle Muller to the mound. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-225). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (2-3, 6.07 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-2, 6.62 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 18 out of the 28 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in eight, or 22.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious one time in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

