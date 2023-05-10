The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Brent Rooker and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Torres Stats

Torres has 33 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .256/.345/.465 so far this season.

Torres will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 40 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI.

He's slashed .296/.385/.467 on the year.

Rizzo takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 31 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .313/.435/.657 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .275/.335/.352 on the season.

Ruiz enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 at Royals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 1 at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2

