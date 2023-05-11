Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York with 27 hits, batting .273 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Judge has picked up a hit in 17 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In five games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 60.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings