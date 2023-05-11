Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 30 of 37 games this season (81.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8%.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|19 (90.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.95 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.