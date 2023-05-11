Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), Trevino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

