On Thursday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .193 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

