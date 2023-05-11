The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .241 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Calhoun has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings