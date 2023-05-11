Drew Rasmussen starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

The Rays are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. New York games have finished above the set point total four times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.6 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won one of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 38 games with a total.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 7-9 12-5 9-12 16-13 5-4

