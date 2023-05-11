The Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) will lean on Wander Franco when they visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (21-17) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, May 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 28, or 77.8%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 28-8 (77.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Yankees have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

