The New York Yankees (21-17) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023

7:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .177 batting average against him.

German is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

German is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Domingo Germán vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is second in the league with 350 total hits and first in MLB action with 231 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.509) and are first in all of MLB with 75 home runs.

German has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over one appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen

The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rasmussen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 168 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 51 home runs, fifth in the league.

The Yankees have gone 2-for-19 in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

