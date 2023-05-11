The New York Yankees (21-17) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .177 batting average against him.
  • German is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.
  • German is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Domingo Germán vs. Rays

  • The opposing Rays offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is second in the league with 350 total hits and first in MLB action with 231 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.509) and are first in all of MLB with 75 home runs.
  • German has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over one appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen

  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across seven games.
  • In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
  • Rasmussen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees

  • The Yankees have scored 168 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 51 home runs, fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees have gone 2-for-19 in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

