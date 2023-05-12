Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) against the New York Yankees (21-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 30 times and won 19, or 63.3%, of those games.

This season New York has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 170 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule