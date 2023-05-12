Yankees vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
The Yankees are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rays have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-175
|+145
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York games have gone over the run total five times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 8.6 runs.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 19 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.3%).
- New York has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 63.6% chance to win.
- In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-22-1).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-9
|7-9
|12-5
|9-13
|16-14
|5-4
