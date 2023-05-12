How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will meet Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth-best in MLB play with 51 total home runs.
- New York ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .400.
- The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).
- The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- New York has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.223).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (5-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.09 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Cole has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.