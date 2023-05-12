On Friday, May 12 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (21-18) host the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while Trevor Kelley will take the hill for the Rays.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rays have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 19 (63.3%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Yankees went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rays this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

