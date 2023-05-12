The New York Yankees (21-18) host the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.09 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 239 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 361 hits, first in baseball, with 76 home runs (first in the league).

The Rays have gone 8-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Kelley

Kelley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.

In one games this season, he has a 9.00 ERA and 0 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .250 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.