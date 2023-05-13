Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) and the New York Yankees (22-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 13.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 1.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2, 4.74 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won one of six games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (176 total), New York is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule