Shane McClanahan and Nestor Cortes Jr. will start for their respective teams when the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees face off on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023

1:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

MLB Network

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. In six consecutive games, New York and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 40 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-9 7-9 12-5 10-13 17-14 5-4

