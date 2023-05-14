Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) and the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (185 total, 4.5 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule