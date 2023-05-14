Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

New York is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 185 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.248 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Schmidt (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In eight starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Lodolo

