On Sunday, May 14, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Yankees have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 28 (75.7%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 28-7 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won two of eight games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

