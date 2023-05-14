Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rays on May 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .246/.343/.444 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 47 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashing .311/.393/.510 on the year.
- Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (4-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Eflin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|7
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 44 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .317/.425/.583 so far this season.
- Diaz has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|at Yankees
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .304/.358/.532 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
