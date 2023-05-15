Monday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) and the New York Yankees (23-19) matching up at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-3) to the mound, while Jimmy Cordero (3-1) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

This year, New York has won one of three games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.6 runs per game (192 total).

The Yankees have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule