Anthony Rizzo and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the field when the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Monday at Rogers Centre.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +140 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York games have finished above the point total eight straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.6 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 42 games with a total.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 7-9 13-6 10-13 17-15 6-4

