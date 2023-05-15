Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

New York is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

New York has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 192.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Yankees rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

New York averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send out Jimmy Cordero for his first start of the season.

The 31-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 15 times.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Luke Weaver 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.