Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (23-19) at Rogers Centre on Monday, May 15, with a start time of 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Yankees have +140 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Jimmy Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Anthony Rizzo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Yankees have won in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL East +550 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.