Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the New York Yankees (23-19) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-3) to the mound, while Jimmy Cordero (3-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jimmy Cordero
- Cordero will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.81 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .175 against him over his 15 games this season.
Jimmy Cordero vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays have scored 192 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .258 batting average while hitting 44 home runs (16th in the league).
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah
- Manoah (1-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.83 and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in eight games this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Manoah has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 59th, 1.659 WHIP ranks 75th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 58th.
Alek Manoah vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 10th in MLB with 192 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 60 home runs (fifth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 with a double in seven innings.
