Tuesday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (24-17) and the New York Yankees (24-19) matching up at Rogers Centre in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 16.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Domingo German (2-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (199 total runs).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

