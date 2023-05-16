Kevin Gausman is set to start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Fueled by 120 extra-base hits, New York ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

New York has scored 199 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

New York averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (2-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

German has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Luke Weaver 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Hunter Greene 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Domingo Germán Hunter Greene

