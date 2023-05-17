Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on May 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bo Bichette, Gleyber Torres and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees matchup at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .257/.348/.441 slash line on the season.
- Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four walks and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits).
- He's slashing .308/.390/.522 so far this year.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bassitt Stats
- Chris Bassitt (5-2) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his ninth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- The 34-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 36th, 1.061 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 5
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|4
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|7
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|6.1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Apr. 18
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has put up 57 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .322/.368/.514 on the season.
- Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and four RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
