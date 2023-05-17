Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Aaron Judge rides a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (25-19) game against the Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.
The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-2).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.22 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.49 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (5-0) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.22 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in nine games this season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gerrit Cole vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays rank 11th in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.410) and 45 home runs.
- The Blue Jays have gone 4-for-20 with two doubles in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw nine scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .178 to opposing batters.
- Bassitt is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Bassitt is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.49), 21st in WHIP (1.061), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
