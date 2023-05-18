The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his last game (May 16 loss against the Nuggets) posted 40 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 22.8 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 14.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 40.5 41 39.6 PR 37.5 38.4 36.9 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

