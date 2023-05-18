Thursday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) versus the New York Yankees (25-20) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 18.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (3-3) for the Blue Jays and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
  • The Yankees have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.
  • This season, New York has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.6 runs per game (205 total), New York is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 Rays W 9-8 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
May 14 Rays L 8-7 Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
May 15 @ Blue Jays W 7-4 Jimmy Cordero vs Alek Manoah
May 16 @ Blue Jays W 6-3 Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
May 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
May 18 @ Blue Jays - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
May 19 @ Reds - Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds - Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds - Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells

