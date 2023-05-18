Thursday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) versus the New York Yankees (25-20) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 18.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (3-3) for the Blue Jays and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, New York has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (205 total), New York is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule