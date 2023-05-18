Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
The favored Blue Jays have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total is listed for the game.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-130
|+105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 4-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 45 games with a total this season.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-10
|9-10
|13-6
|12-14
|19-16
|6-4
