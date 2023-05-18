The Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) will look to Bo Bichette when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (25-20) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, May 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.70 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-2, 5.53 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with five wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won four of nine games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

