Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Thursday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .248/.339/.427 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 13 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 49 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI.

He's slashing .302/.390/.512 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 13 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Rays May. 12 2-for-4 2 2 3 8

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 57th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 34th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 13 5.2 6 2 2 3 3 at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nestor Cortes Jr.'s player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .319/.364/.505 slash line so far this season.

Bichette will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 13 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 49 hits with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .312/.385/.516 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Braves May. 13 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.