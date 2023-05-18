Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on May 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Thursday (at 7:07 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .248/.339/.427 slash line on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 49 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI.
- He's slashing .302/.390/.512 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 57th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 34th.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 13
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|May. 6
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5.1
|11
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .319/.364/.505 slash line so far this season.
- Bichette will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and four RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 49 hits with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .312/.385/.516 slash line so far this year.
- Guerrero enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 13
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
