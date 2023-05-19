In the season opener for both teams, the New York Liberty face the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR

Favorite: Liberty (-3.5)

Over/Under: 162.5

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Liberty 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Pick ATS: Mystics (+3.5)

Mystics (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

New York won four of the six games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

The Liberty never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

New York was 13-12-0 against the spread last year.

Of New York's 25 games last year, 12 went over the total.

The over/under in this game is 162.5 points, 0.9 higher than the average total in Liberty games last season.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty scored 79.6 points per game and allowed 82 last year, making them ninth in the league on offense and sixth on defense.

At 34.3 rebounds per game and 35.7 rebounds conceded, New York was seventh and eighth in the league, respectively, last year.

Last season, the Liberty were ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty were best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.7) last season. They were fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Defensively, the Liberty were third-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last season. They were third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.6%.

New York attempted 41.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 58.6% of its shots, with 66.3% of its makes coming from there.

