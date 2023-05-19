Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (26-20) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 20 (62.5%) of those contests.

This season New York has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 209.

The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).

Yankees Schedule