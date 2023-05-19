Yankees vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (26-20) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA).
Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 20 (62.5%) of those contests.
- This season New York has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 209.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Jimmy Cordero vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
|May 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
