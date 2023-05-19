Gleyber Torres and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 67 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 batting average.

New York has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (209 total runs).

The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.247).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (1-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Schmidt is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Schmidt will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.