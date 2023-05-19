The New York Yankees (26-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at Great American Ball Park, with Clarke Schmidt getting the ball for the Yankees and Ben Lively taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+145). The matchup's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 20 out of the 32 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (40%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 4-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+105) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

