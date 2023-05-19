The New York Yankees (26-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-24) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Reds a series loss to the Rockies.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

Yankees vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (1-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 6.30 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 31-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.

In two appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.69 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .238 against him.

