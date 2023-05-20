Adam Hadwin enters play in the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Hadwin has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -4 280 0 19 0 4 $2.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hadwin has an average finishing position of 56th in his past six appearances at this event.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hadwin finished 71st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 36 yards longer than the average course Hadwin has played in the past year (7,358 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hadwin was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Hadwin carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hadwin carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Hadwin's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, Hadwin's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Hadwin ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hadwin finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +25000

