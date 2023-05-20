Adria Arnau will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Adria Arnau Insights

Arnau has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Arnau has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Arnau's average finish has been 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Arnau has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 51 3 285 0 3 0 0 $142,974

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Arnau played this event was in 2022, and he finished 30th.

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The courses that Arnau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,242 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Arnau's Last Time Out

Arnau was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba was poor, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Arnau was better than just 15% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Arnau recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Arnau had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Arnau recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 22 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

At that most recent outing, Arnau's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Arnau finished the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Arnau finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

