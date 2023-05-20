Adrian Meronk will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Meronk at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Adrian Meronk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Meronk has shot under par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Meronk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Meronk has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Meronk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 34 -4 280 0 3 0 0 $244,960

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The courses that Meronk has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,254 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Meronk's Last Time Out

Meronk was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 4.15 strokes on those 20 holes.

Meronk was better than only 0% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Meronk fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Meronk had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Meronk's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Meronk carded a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Meronk ended the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Meronk had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards
Meronk Odds to Win: +20000

