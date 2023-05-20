Andrew Putnam is in the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Putnam at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Putnam has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Putnam has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Putnam has had an average finish of 37th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Putnam has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 27 -7 276 0 22 3 3 $3.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Putnam has had an average finish of 69th with a personal best of 59th at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Putnam will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,278 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 1.75 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 1.86 strokes on those 22 holes.

Putnam was better than 99% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 1.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Putnam carded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Putnam had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Putnam's 13 birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average (5.0).

At that last outing, Putnam's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Putnam finished the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Putnam finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

