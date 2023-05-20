Beau Hossler will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Hossler at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished below par 11 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hossler has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Hossler will attempt to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -5 279 0 18 0 1 $1.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 53rd at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 36th-place.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Hossler finished 69th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Hossler will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hossler shot better than 33% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hossler carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hossler recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hossler recorded the same number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that last competition, Hossler had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Hossler ended the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

