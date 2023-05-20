The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Ben Taylor. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Taylor at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 30 -7 276 0 11 3 4 $1.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Taylor has played i the last year (7,261 yards) is 133 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Taylor was better than only 15% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Taylor carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Taylor ended the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +50000

